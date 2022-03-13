Temperatures are rising in the UAE, with the highest recorded in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 40.7°C on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather in the country will be fair to partly cloudy at times over some areas.

As winter fades, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 35ºC and 37ºC, respectively.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

Wind will be light to moderate. Conditions at sea are expected to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

