The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of the formation of convective clouds. It may also rain in these parts by afternoon.

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected, freshening at times during the day.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach highs of 42°C and 40°C respectively.

The highest temperature across the UAE will be 45°C.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

