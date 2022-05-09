The weather in UAE will be fair and dusty in parts of the country with a drop in temperature, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty during the day, with a significant decrease in temperatures.

Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds, strong at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility during the day.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

