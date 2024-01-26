The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate, maybe rough at times by Saturday morning in offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to drop to 7ºC in internal areas of the UAE, with the highest reaching 31ºC.

