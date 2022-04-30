UAE - Residents can expect a drop in temperature, especially over coastal areas, on Saturday.

The National Center of Meteorology also predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies owing to the formation of convective rainclouds eastward and over some internal areas.

Moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, especially with convective clouds, will cause blowing dust during the daytime and reduce horizontal visibility.

The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

