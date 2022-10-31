UAE residents can expect 100 days of cool weather to start in the last week of November.

In a tweet, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, said that according to the calculations of the Al Drour system, winter would begin between November 23 and 28. It will end between March 3 and 8, with expected temperatures ranging between 18°C to 30°C.

"We can expect low pressure, repeated rainy weather turbulences and grass will grow," he tweeted.

The Storm Center also tweeted that the month of November will be marked by cloudy weather and the start of the rainy season in the UAE.

The 100 days of winter will follow the pleasant Al Wasm season, which started on October 16, as announced by Al Jarwan earlier this month. Al Jarwan called it "the best season of beneficial rain throughout the Arabian Peninsula." Al Wasm is marked by strong winds, light to heavy rains and a significant drop in temperatures right before the winter starts.

The Emirates Astronomy Society announced the autumn season, as per astronomical calculations, on September 23. The season witnessed days and nights of equal length and came nearly a month after the Suhail star rose on August 24, marking the summer's end and the transition into autumn.

The Al Drour system is an astronomical system used historically in the UAE to calculate the seasons and different climactic conditions based on the rise of the Suhail Star. Before the advent of meteorology and astronomy, it was crucial to monitor the weather due to its effect on economic activities such as fishing and pearl diving. In the Al Drour calendar, the year is divided into 36 ten-day segments starting from the rising of the Suhail start in mid-August.

"Sailors and fishermen used it to decide when to venture out to the sea; traders for transporting goods; and healthcare workers to get the best medicinal herbs," said Hasan Al Hariri, CEO of Dubai Astronomy Group during an interview with Khaleej Times earlier this year. He added that it still exists today and is published by the Emirates Heritage Club in Abu Dhabi.

