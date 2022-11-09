The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds will appear over the eastern parts of the country; these might be convective by afternoon.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a high of 36°C and lows of 24°C and 26°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds may cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

