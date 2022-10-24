The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 25°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

