Heavy to moderate rainfall continued across the country overnight as more showers are forecast for Sunday.

Several parts of the UAE witnessed wet weather throughout the new year weekend. It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Sunday, with chances of convective cloud formation and rainfall over several areas of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning about hazardous weather. The community have been urged to be vigilant of the weather conditions and drive on the roads with caution.

The NCM has also alerted the community to watch out for lightning and flooding in Wadi areas.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded in the country today was 8.6°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah at 6.15am.

The sea state on Sunday will be rough across the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

