No heavy rains, no problem; UAE residents could enjoy cloudy weather on Friday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Some parts of the country will experience low clouds, particularly in the north, and there is a possibility of light rain.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening especially over the sea and causing blowing dust at times. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

The warmer winter in the UAE will see the temperatures reaching the highs of 25℃ and the lows of 21℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Experts from the NCM said that the country has seen a milder winter recently compared to previous years.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Thursday was 27.4°C in Dhudna ( Fujairah) at 11:30 UAE Local Time.

Over the next few days in January, temperatures are anticipated to stay around 24ºC during the day, dipping to 15ºC in the evenings. Specific mountainous regions are likely to witness even lower temperatures. The coldest air temperature recorded so far occurred in Raknah in 2021, plummeting to -2ºC.

Rainfall has also been lower in December 2023, however, with the continuation of cloud-seeding operations in 2024, we're crossing our fingers for a weather makeover.

Cloud seeding in UAE produces a minimum of 15 per cent additional rainfall each year, yielding between 84 and 419 million cubic metres of usable water from these seeding operations.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

