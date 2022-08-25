The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be partly cloudy and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds will appear over the southern parts of the country and might lead to rainfall in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach 45°C and 44° in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in general but the Arabian Gulf may see rough waters in the early hours of Friday.

