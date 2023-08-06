Light to moderate winds will blow, strong at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand during the day. Horizontal visibility is likely to drop.

Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning with a probability of the formation of some convective clouds in the east and south by afternoon. These clouds could be accompanied by rainfall.

Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western areas. Levels will range from 20 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 60 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).