Though today's weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, some rain may hit parts of the country in the afternoon, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its advisory, the NCM said there's a probability of convective clouds forming in the east and south by afternoon, which could be associated with rainfall.

Another yellow alert was issued this morning for fog, urging residents in Abu Dhabi's Al Mirfa and Al Ruwais to take caution. The alert was put in place until 8.30am.

Winds will be light to moderate but some may expect duty conditions during the day.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and light to medium in the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures may hit a maximum of 49 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi and 47 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

