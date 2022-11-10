The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a probability of some convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon. These might lead to rainfall.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a high temperature of 36°C, and lows of 25°C and 26°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Humidity is set to reach 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 75 per cent in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

