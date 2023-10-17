The skies will be fair to partly cloudy today, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward, forecasted the National Centre of Meteorology.

Residents can also expect rainfall by afternoon in eastward regions.

The weather at night will be humid, with Wednesday morning facing similar conditions.

There is also a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas Wednesday morning.

The day today will see light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Temperatures will see a drop to 19ºC, with the maximum reaching 40ºC in internal regions of the country.

