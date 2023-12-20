The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Clouds will appear over some eastern and northern areas, and islands with a chance of rainfall. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 45 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 70 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, may be rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate Oman sea.

