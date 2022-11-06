Temperatures in the country could be as low as 17ºC

The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal and Northern areas. There is a chance of light rain.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai and 17ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning. Levels will range from 30 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening gradually over the sea, will blow with a speed of 10km/h to 25km/h, reaching up to a speed of 40km/hr. This will cause blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

