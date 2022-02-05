UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and blowing dust on Saturday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, skies will be partly cloudy and cloudy over some coastal and northern areas.

Light to moderate winds will gradually become moderate to fresh winds, strong at times over the sea by evening, causing blowing sand and reducing horizontal visibility. It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning over some eastern and internal areas.

Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough to very rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf. It will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by night in the Oman Sea.