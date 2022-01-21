UAE - Authorities warned of waves as high as 10 feet as chilly weather continues in the UAE.

The National Center of Meteorology issued an orange alert in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, advising residents to be on alert for hazards.

The cold weather is expected to continue, with another significant drop in temperatures. It will be especially chilly at night, with a probability of frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning.

Skies will be dusty and partly cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and easter areas. Fresh winds, strong at times, will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.