PHOTO
UAE - Authorities warned of waves as high as 10 feet as chilly weather continues in the UAE.
The National Center of Meteorology issued an orange alert in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, advising residents to be on alert for hazards.
The cold weather is expected to continue, with another significant drop in temperatures. It will be especially chilly at night, with a probability of frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning.
Skies will be dusty and partly cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and easter areas. Fresh winds, strong at times, will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.