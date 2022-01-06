The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported light rain over Ras Al Khaimah and some parts of Abu Dhabi.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday is 3.4 °C at 05:15 UAE Local time.

The freezing temperature was recorded at Jabal Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the weather department, the country will continue to experience 'fresh to strong winds' with speeds reaching 50 to 60km/h.

Sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, with wave height reaching between 8 to 10ft until 13:00 on Thursday.

It will be cloudy over the coastal areas and islands, with fresh to strong winds, which will become windy at times, blowing dust and sand.

Blowing dust may also affect visibility.

On Wednesday, the lowest temperature recorded over the country was 3.9 °C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 00:15 UAE Local time. The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 24.3°C in Ajman at 12:00 UAE Local Time.

Thursday to Sunday, the weather is expected to be dry, fresh and breezy with daytime highs of just 23?C.

The weather will be slightly warmer and sunnier on Friday.