The weather in UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy on Sunday with a further drop in temperatures.

The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy at times, with another decrease in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.

Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times in Oman Sea until midnight.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

