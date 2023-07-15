His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known for his hands-on approach to governance and ensuring everything is up to the top standards and quality.

His official duties over the past few days has seen Sheikh Mohammed touring 5 locations in 3 days.

And on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed took a ride in the Dubai Metro.

On Monday (July 10), Sheikh Mohammed was photographed cycling around the Dubai Water Canal. He was riding with government officials along the 7km Dubai Water Canal cycling track, which is popular among cyclists in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed visited a popular tourist destination, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, on July 11. On the same day, he was also spotted leisurely strolling through Depachika food hall at the Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah. His entourage stopped by La Fabbrica Italiana. Depachika is a popular food hall showcasing a wide range of gourmet treats. The retail mix combines speciality, artisanal and a range of food categories and gifting ideas targeting the foodie community in Dubai.

On July 12, Sheikh Mohammed toured the Emirates Engineering Centre and reviewed various aspects of the airline’s ongoing cabin refurbishment programme. He also visited the airline's state-of-the-art cabin workshops and watched a demonstration of how aircraft safety slides are deployed and tested.

He didn't wrap up the day just yet, but packed in another tour and visited Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport, which apart from being the operational base of flydubai also provides services to 18 other airlines.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).