Renovation and maintenance work on Abu Dhabi's Al Maqta Bridge has begun and will continue until October 2022, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the maintenance and construction project on both sides of the bridge is aimed at improving infrastructure assets that serve Abu Dhabi's community.

The renovation project includes maintenance of the asphalt layers of the bridge slab, maintenance of pedestrian walkways on both sides, maintenance and repainting of the metal structure (arch), maintenance of important parts under the bridge such as concrete and metal barriers -- in addition to the cosmetic elements, including the bridge’s metal structure that include upper bridge elements and entrances/exits.

The municipality has urged motorists using the bridge to refrain from overtaking and to exercise caution during maintenance works.

Officials said the flow of traffic passing on the bridge will be affected in both directions during the renovation and maintenance works.

According to the municipality, Al Maqta Bridge will meet the highest standards after completion of maintenance works.

“This is commensurate with the beauty of Abu Dhabi and the development of its facilities, and at the same time maintaining this ancient bridge with distinctive structural symbolism, its splendor and brilliance,” said a municipal statement.

