ABU DHABI: The UAE is affected by a surface low-pressure system extending from the Southwest accompanied by humid South-easterly winds, along with an extension of an upper air depression, accompanied by a cold air mass and a westerly trough with different amounts of clouds flowing from the west, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In a statement on weather conditions this week, the NCM said that on Sunday to Tuesday, and as a result of the gradual deepening of the upper air depression, the amount of clouds increases over scattered areas, accompanied by convective clouds, associated with rainfall of different intensity in intervals, lightning and thunder at times, with the possibility of hail over some areas with a decrease in temperature.

Wind will be South-easterly to North-easterly, becoming to North-westerly, moderate to fresh, and strong at times, especially with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand. Sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the ​​Oman Sea, especially with the clouds.