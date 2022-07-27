ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the Ministry of Community Development to accommodate all families affected by floods and torrential rain in the eastern regions of the country to temporary shelter sites.

In cooperation with local departments, His Highness directed the reserving of nearby hotels to accommodate all affected families, as well as those living in areas that may pose a danger to their residents during heavy rains.