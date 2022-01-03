There was little to no traffic on Sunday, January 2, as the country transitioned into a shorter workweek in the new year. Yesterday was a weekend for many.

Government and some private sector employees, and students will begin their week officially today. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend in the country.

Schools in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah will receive students for the new academic term, while those in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain will host online classes as a Covid safety measure.

School heads in Dubai told Khaleej Times that they are keeping a close watch on pupils, their families and staff to identify close contacts.

Principals said they used the winter holidays to tweak timetables to suit the new four-and–a-half-day week.

Matthew Tompkins, CEO/Principal, GEMS FirstPoint School - The Villa (FPS), said: “(We) ensured that all staff are tested (for Covid) within 48 hours of the start of the new term. All preparations have been made and precautions taken to ensure that schools are safe for students’ return.

“Having Monday as the first day of the working week will take some adapting to. The vast majority of our teachers are from the UK, so this will be a return to a structure they are used to.”