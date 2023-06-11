The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has sent a red alert warning motorists of fog formation and low visibility. This may drop even further at times over some coastal areas, authorities warn, from 3:40am until 8am on Sunday morning.

Red alerts warn residents to be extremely vigilant, as hazardous events of exceptional severity are forecast.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers have been warned of changing speed limits and the new speed displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather in the UAE on Sunday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM). Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will both see lows of 31°C.

