Motorists have been warned not to use bus stops to park their vehicles as it disrupts the movement of vehicle and endangers the safety of road users, according to the Integrated Transport Authority (ITC) of Abu Dhabi.

Violating the rule will result in a Dh2,000 fine, the authority notified through an IG post on Tuesday.

The ITC had earlier expressed concern over the use of bus stops as a pick up or drop off point for passengers.

There are dedicated parking spaces for motorists to pick up and drop off passengers, the authority had informed road users earlier.

