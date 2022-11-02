As temperatures across the UAE continue to fall, and the onset of winter peeks just around the corner, residents can now look forward to an even bigger dip in the climate. A new low temperature in the country has been recorded this morning.

According to the National Center of Meterology (NCM), the coldest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 13.7°C in Damtha, Al Ain, at 6:30 am local time.

This marks a new low since temperatures in the UAE dropped to a cool 16°C last week, with authorities issuing red and yellow fog alerts on Wednesday morning as horizontal visibility across the country continues to drop.

Earlier this week, the Emirates Astronomical Society announced that UAE residents could expect 100 days of cool weather until March. According to the calculations of the Al Drour calendar, winter will begin between November 23 and 28, and is expected to end between March 3 and 8.

Temperatures during this period are expected to range from 18°C to 30°C.

Despite the fact that winter has not yet officially begun, however, residents in the UAE have already kickstarted the season, with many now stepping out for morning walks and evening strolls.

Families and individuals alike have begun engaging in outdoor activities from park cook-outs to beaches and desert safari, with plenty more exclusive winter places and exciting offers to keep residents entertained throughout the long-awaited season.