ABU DHABI: During the UAE Government media briefing on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said the UAE led the world in addressing the pandemic in January, according to the results of Bloomberg's COVID Resilience Ranking, a monthly snapshot of where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval During the briefing, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE’s Health Sector, said the Ministry of Health and Prevention has begun providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children between the age group of 5 and 11 years, in collaboration with national health authorities.

Dr. Al Ameri also said the UAE has adopted a unique approach since the start of the crisis due to the directives of its leadership based on ensuring a strategic balance between national authorities and relevant sectors and integrating relevant entities concerned with addressing the pandemic.

The results of Bloomberg's COVID Resilience Ranking showed the UAE led the world’s countries in January in terms of resilience in addressing and containing the pandemic, attaining a score of 78.9 out of 100 in the report, which uses 12 data indicators to monitor the resilience of countries in addressing the pandemic In its report, Bloomberg noted the UAE’s ratio of COVID-19 vaccine to population was 244.4% at the end of January. The Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking of the best and worst places to be in the pandemic says the UAE's success is based on an approach it’s been following for months: a combination of almost full vaccination coupled with consistent openness to travel. The Ranking draws on 12 data indicators spanning virus containment, quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and progress toward restarting travel, it captures how the world’s biggest economies are responding to the same once-in-a-generation threat.

Al Ameri also stressed that the report proved the UAE has achieved the return of normalcy, which is proven through several tangible facts. Its successes are the outcomes of significant national efforts, as part of a comprehensive system that continues to regularly monitor the pandemic.

"Relevant authorities are continuing to monitor the community’s adherence to the precautionary measures, which are regularly updated according to local and international developments," he said.

He then thanked community members for their commitment and cooperation with the national efforts.

Dr. Al Hosani said since the start of the pandemic, all authorities, in collaboration with the health sector, have been keen to support readiness plans for pandemics by focusing on reinforcing response teams, monitoring and ensuring infrastructure sustainability.

Health authorities have also supported the global efforts to ensure the sustainability of various humanitarian work and have contributed to the scientific research to achieve global recovery, she added.

She also stressed the UAE’s health sector continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible people. All 100 percent of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine while 94.27 percent are fully vaccinated.

She then pointed out vaccines can reduce the risk of complications and hospitalisation rates, adding international studies prove booster shots play a key role in enhancing immunity.

Al Hosani urged unvaccinated people, including children and people with immune system issues, to take the vaccine if they are eligible, noting that relevant authorities provide different types of approved COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in cooperation with health authorities, is providing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to children aged 5 to 11 years old children. This vaccine is available in health and vaccination centres and it is given over two doses with a gap of 21 days between the first and second doses, she added.

The Pfizer vaccine is also available for children as an additional option to Sinopharm, which was approved for children aged between 3 and 12, she further added, urging members of the community to vaccinate their children to protect their health and safety.

The UAE has accomplished many achievements during the pandemic, upon the directives of its leadership to establish balanced strategies that will maintain integration among the country’s authorities, coupled with the community’s cooperation and commitment, she stressed.

Adherence to relevant precautionary measures is key to ensuring the community’s health and safety and undergoing regular tests to ensure the early detection of infections, Al Hosani said in conclusion.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.