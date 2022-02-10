DUBAI: Restrictions on activities in the UAE have been lifted and events will return to full capacity, as the country sees a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, a government confirmed.

Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), who spoke at a weekly government media briefing.

“In light of the decline in infection rate and further recovery measures, the country, today, is announcing the cancellation of restrictions on events and activities for various economic, tourism and entertainment facilities, and shopping malls and modes of transportation, to reach their maximum capacities by mid-February,” Al Dhaheri explained.

“It was also decided to raise the maximum capacities at social events, including weddings and funerals, and local authorities will determine the numbers of participants allowed,” he added.

In terms of mosques and places of worship, Al Dhaheri explained that the social distance between worshippers has been reduced to one meter, instead of the previously implemented two-meter rule.

He said that the country’s authorities would continue to monitor the situation and adjust safety procedures according to the pandemic’s developing status both locally and internationally.

Also speaking at the briefing was Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, who highlighted the community’s responsibility in maintaining the country's achievements and supporting sustainable recovery.

She said the health sector continud to provide eligible people with vaccines. So far, 100 percent of the country’s population has received their first dose, while 94.75 percent are fully vaccinated.

Al Hosani pointed out that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be made available to children aged five to 11 in accredited healthcare centers.

“Scientific studies conducted by relevant international advisory commissions in charge of ensuring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children, confirmed its clear that it benefits all age groups, as it reduces infections, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths,” she said.

Authorities have stressed that vaccines do not serve as substitutes for adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, which include wearing face masks and respecting social distancing guidelines.



The Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai also announced on Wednesday that all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai will gradually return to full capacity from Feb. 15, in line with NCEMA’s decisions.

The committee expressed its appreciation for the community's commitment to the country’s preventative measures.