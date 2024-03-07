While more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are forecast over the weekend in the UAE following this week's hailstorm and generally wet conditions, here's a brief overview of today's weather forecast.

On Thursday, UAE residents will experience partly cloudy conditions. This will transition to cloudier skies as the night progresses and into Friday morning, accompanied with convective clouds over scattered areas, particularly in the western regions, bringing rainfall.

Temperatures are predicted to rise throughout the day. Winds will vary from light to moderate, occasionally intensifying, which may lead to blowing dust and sand. This may also affect horizontal visibility. Seas are expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Early Thursday morning, the Met Department reported light rainfall is some scattered areas in the country, including Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Weather forecast

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has forecast another significant weather event that will impact the entire country late Thursday night through Sunday, reaching its peak on Saturday.

This weather is expected to cover most parts of the country, extending from the western regions to the north and east.

Due to the anticipated adverse weather conditions in the coming days, UAE authorities will hold a special media briefing on today, March 7, at 5pm.

The joint briefing will be conducted by the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the Ministry of Interior, and the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM).

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).