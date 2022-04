ABU DHABI - The UAE Cabinet has approved a weeklong Eid al-Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the country, starting from Saturday, 30th April through Friday, 6th May, 2022, with federal employees to resume duties on Monday, 9th May, 2022.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation earlier announced that the period from 29th Ramadan through 3rd Shawwal 1443 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private sector workers.