The UAE has administered 20,362 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 94.67 doses per 100 people.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar had some good news for the millions of residents of Mumbai: the metropolis will be unlocked by the end of this month, she promised.

“We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," said the mayor. India’s financial and commercial capital recorded just 356 new cases on Monday; there are 6,367 active Covid patients in the city and the recovery rate is at 97 per cent.

The municipal corporation said 40 new patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the total ‘progressive hospitalisation’ to 1,407. But only 10 of the 40 new patients were put on oxygen. Just 1,407 of Mumbai’s 37,116 hospital beds are occupied at present.

Meanwhile, officials in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, California and Oregon said on Monday they will lift indoor mask mandates for schools and other public places in coming weeks, seeking a return to "normalcy" as soaring Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant abate.

The changes signal a growing inclination by political leaders in those states, all led by Democrats, to take pandemic-weary residents off an emergency footing and shift toward policies that treat the virus as part of every day life.

Compulsory face-coverings have proven especially fraught and politically heated in public education. Four of the states announcing action on Monday - California being the exception - set hard deadlines for ending mask mandates in schools.