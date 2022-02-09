PHOTO
Bahrain yesterday recorded 7,121 new cases, 7,090 recoveries and two deaths.
This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,416 and recoveries to 372,847.
There are 60,981 active cases in the country of whom 133 are being treated in hospital and 19 patients are critical.
Bahrain has so far registered 435,244 cases and conducted 9,021,707 tests.
