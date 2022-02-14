Bahrain yesterday recorded 5,266 new cases, 6,330 recoveries and two deaths.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,427 and recoveries to 408,112.

There are 54,266 active cases in the country of whom 105 are being treated in hospital and 17 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered 463,805 cases and conducted 9,158,089 tests.

