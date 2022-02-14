Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany and Governor of South Sinai Khaled Fouda held a meeting with a group of tourism investors to discuss preparations to host the United Nations’ Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP 27) in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the minister’s recent visit to Sharm El Sheikh.

El-Anany began the meeting by emphasising the need to invest in this conference in a way that contributes to pushing the tourism industry in Egypt and making the sector sustainable.

The minister went on to describe the conference as the largest advertising campaign for the city of Sharm El-Sheikh and for Egyptian tourism as a whole.

The meeting also tackled ways of facilitating lagging tourism projects in the city, so that they could be completed before the COP 27 to raise the hotel capacity in the city.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the possibility and extent of benefiting from the initiatives of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to support the tourism sector in the process of transforming hotel establishments to environmentally friendly institutions as well as raise the efficiency of their internet services, as this will be one of the criteria for classifying hotel establishments.

It also touched on the importance of developing an integrated vision to provide car fuelling stations with environmentally friendly energy in Sharm El-Sheikh.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to hold periodical meetings to follow up on the executive status of these preparations.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).