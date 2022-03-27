Noting that climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution threaten lives, jobs and health the world over, the UN chief said on Saturday that it was essential "to make peace with nature."

"Without nature’s help, we cannot thrive or even survive on this planet Earth," Secretary-General António Guterres underscored in his message for Earth Hour, commemorated annually on the last Saturday of March, when the global switch off, for an hour on Saturday, at 8.30pm local time – wherever you call home.

"It’s time to re-evaluate and reset our relationship with nature," he continued, describing 2022 as "a year to change course."

The top UN official said that solutions are "available, affordable, practical and realistic."

"We can provide renewable energy and sustainable food systems for all...reduce emissions and use nature-based solutions to help us build a more resilient, carbon-neutral world," he said.

Mr. Guterres urged everyone to do their part "to safeguard our planet," saying that "together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future."

The UN is proud to join in the global effort to mark Earth Hour, said the UN chief, calling it "a reminder that small actions can make a big difference."

In what he dubbed a "make-or-break" year, the Secretary-General encouraged everyone to let their actions and voices send a clear message to leaders everywhere: "Now is the time to be bold and ambitious."

"Let’s show the world that we are determined to protect the one home we all share," he concluded.



