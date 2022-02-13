DUBAI: In the heart of Dubai, the eagerly anticipated Museum of the Future invites everyone to a one-of-a-kind experience with ticket sales going live today. Open to various cultural, philosophical, social and spiritual outlooks, MOTF looks forward to welcoming visitors for the first time ever in a place of inspiration, hope and knowledge.

For an exclusive glimpse into the future, MOTF tickets will be available for visitors to purchase on the official MOTF website: www.motf.ae starting from February 13. Online bookings should be made before the preferred visiting time as each ticket holder will be allocated a specific timeslot during the museum's opening hours (from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. all week long). Open to all, the Museum of the Future will take visitors on an empowering and transformative journey of self-discovery.

Entry tickets to the Museum of the Future are available for AED 145. Children under the age of three will be offered the child ticket free of charge and are welcome to explore the Future Heroes area. Complimentary tickets are also available for Senior Emirati citizens above the age of 60, people of determination and one accompanying caregiver.

The Museum of the Online bookings should be made before preferred visiting timeslots. A gateway to the year 2071, MOTF will become home to the future of humanity. Where a traditional museum showcases the past, MOTF will allow visitors to venture through space and time to the unknown future. They will be able to explore using their senses and will be inspired to imagine vast possibilities of the future.

Greatly advancing different human perspectives and creating a platform to shape the future, the Museum of the Future will create a community of pioneers, innovators, thinkers, heroes and adventurers.

In a single journey, visitors will immersively wander from a galactic experience, exhibiting the future of humanity in outer space, to the future wonders of ecology along with a more interpersonal and human experience through the future of wellness.

The visitor’s experience will only keep enhancing as MOTF collaborates with global brands and national institutions. Along with its partners, MOTF created a distinct area to allow for an unforgettable interaction with tomorrow’s top products and innovations in the world of tech, sustainability, transport, health and space.

Built as an open world experience for all, children, aged 3 to 10, are also welcome to explore the Future Heroes environment. The area is designed to encourage children to interact and forge building blocks for their own future.

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, and technology, MOTF inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

