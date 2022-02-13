The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the longest and fastest street track in the world, is once again preparing to challenge the best drivers and push them to their limits as they race under the floodlights on the 27-turn circuit.

The Saudi Motorsports Company, the promoter of the Saudi Grand Prix for this year and which operates under the umbrella of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said that fans from around the globe can buy tickets online for the race that will be held from March 25 to 27.

The Saudi Motorsports Company is offering the public special “early bird” discounts and offers that will continue for one week until Feb. 17.

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsports Company, welcomed the announcement, and urged the public to book tickets and take advantage of early reservation offers.

“We are pleased to welcome the return of Formula 1 to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shortly after the first amazing race last December, which confirmed that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the fastest and longest circuit in the world,” he said.

“The fans enjoyed a fantastic weekend full of action, which culminated in one of the most exciting races of the season, in addition to entertaining performances by some of the biggest music stars in the world,” Prince Khaled said, adding that for the second race in March, organizers will strengthen their efforts to ensure the experience is bigger and better than before.