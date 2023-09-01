Muscat: Thunderstorms along with rainfall ranging between (10-40)mm, over Al Hajar mountains and the adjoining areas is expected for today, said Oman Meteorology.

Oman Meteorology in its latest weather forecast has alerted of thunderstorms along with rainfall (associated with fresh downdraft winds and hail) over Al Hajar mountains and the adjoining areas. Rainfall ranging between(10-40)mm, downdraft wind (20-45) knots, hail and poor horizontal visibility due to duststorms during thundershower and flash floods (Wadis) may also be expected.

The weather forecast for today is as follows:

-Chances of convective clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thundershower associated with down draft and hail overAl Hajar mountains and adjoining areas towards afternoon

-Partly cloudy to cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle and chances of isolated rain

- Chances of duststorms over desert and open areas

-Chances of low clouds or fog formation during late night to early morning hours over parts of the coastal areas of Oman and Arabian Sea.

