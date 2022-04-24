Thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Sultanate of Oman on Sunday.

"The weather will be mainly clear skies over most of the governorates along with high clouds. There are chances of cloud formation and isolated rain and occasionally thundershowers over parts of Al Hajar Mountains towards afternoon. Clouds and isolated rain are likely over parts of Dhofar governorate (Jabal Samhan and coastal areas), " Oman Meteorology said in a statement.

The Meteorology added that low-level clouds or fog patches are predicted over parts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates and the coastal areas of Oman.

