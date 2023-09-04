RIYADH — Chances of thunderstorms in most regions of Saudi Arabia will continue until next Friday, according to weather reports/

Based on the weather forecasts for various regions of the Kingdom, the General Directorate of Civil Defense called on citizens and residents to take all necessary precautions, and strictly abide by the instructions and warnings announced through various media outlets.

It is necessary for everyone to stay in safe places during the thunderstorms, and to avoid torrents, swamps, valleys and other places where water tends to gather, the Civil Defense said, while stressing the importance of not swimming in unsafe places.

The Civil Defense indicated that the regions of Makkah, Asir, Jazan and Al-Baha will be affected by medium to heavy rains that may lead to flooding, accompanied by hail and brisk winds that stir up dust. In Makkah region, Taif, Al Jumum, Bahrah, Al Qunfudhah, Al-Lith, Al-Kamil, Khulais, Maysaan, Adham, and Al-Ardhiyat are expected to receive rainfall.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by active downward winds that stir up dust, is expected to occur in the Riyadh region, including Wadi ad-Dawasir, As Sulayyil, Al Quwaiiyah, Afif, and Al Aflaj, and Al Muwayh, Al Khurma, Ranyah, and Turbah in Makkah region, as well as the Madinah and Najran regions.

