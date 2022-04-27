Al Hajar Mountains and adjacent areas may witness thunderstorms with hail on Wednesday.

Oman Meteorology said in a statement: "Cumulative clouds continue accumulating with scattered thundershowers accompanied by active winds and hail occasionally on the Al Hajar Mountains and adjacent areas, with chances of rain clouds extending towards the coasts of the Sea of Oman."



Oman Meteorology warned of the possibility of flying unstable objects and low horizontal visibility during thunderstorms.

By: Times News Service