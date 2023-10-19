Muscat: The General Directorate of Meteorology said in its last update regarding the weather conditions in Arabian Sea, that the centre of low pressure area is 1400 km away from the Sultanate of Oman’s coast.

In general, the weather forecast in Oman today is mainly clear skies over most of governorates with chance of convective clouds development and isolated rain occasionally thundershower associated with downdraft and hail over al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas towards afternoon and evening extend to the desert.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).