Bahrain yesterday recorded 7,042 new cases, 6,784 recoveries and three deaths.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,414 and recoveries to 365,757.

There are 60,952 active cases in the country of whom 143 are being treated in hospital and 20 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered 428,123 cases and conducted 8,993,347 tests.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).