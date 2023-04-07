Meteorologist Issa Ramadan said that the country is currently witnessing the Sarayat season, which will end on the April 14, which sometimes lasts until the end of May, reports Al-Qabas daily. He explained that the Sarayat season was marked this year by rainfall, which was followed by a relatively cold wave unprecedented in years, during that period.

In a statement to the daily, Ramadan indicated that the temperatures will begin to rise gradually next week, especially from Sunday, expecting the continuation of sporadic rain opportunities, sometimes accompanied by thunder, starting next Wednesday and continuing until Saturday. He pointed out that the expected rainfall is light, medium and heavy in some areas.

