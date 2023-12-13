Muscat: A drop in temperatures is expected in the Sultanate of Oman over the next four days, from Thursday, December 14, to Saturday, Sunday, December 17, 2023, said Oman Meteorology.

"There are expectations of active northwesterly winds from the evening of Thursday 14th December until Sunday the 17th of December 2023, which may lead to a noticeable drop in temperatures. The weather may feel colder than the actual temperature due to active dry winds, " Oman Meteorology said in a statement.

