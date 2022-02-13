DUBAI: The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has made, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Pro League, an update to the stadium entry protocol, whereby, spectators of all football matches will be allowed at 100 percent capacity.

Entry will only be allowed to those aged 12 and above, whose Alhosn app shows green status, proving that they have received a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to a negative result of a COVID-19 PCR test taken less than 96 hours from the matchday.

