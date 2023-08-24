Social media
Younousse, Tijan set for beach Worlds in Mexico

The Qatari men’s beach volleyball team, consisting of the duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan will participate in the World Beach Volleyball Championship Mexico 2023 from October 6 to 15

August 24, 2023
The Qatari men’s beach volleyball team, consisting of the duo Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan will participate in the World Beach Volleyball Championship Mexico 2023 from October 6 to 15.
The Qatari team finished its participation in the Hamburg Elite 16 round a few days ago, and was eliminated in the quarter-finals stage of the competition.
It is noteworthy that the Qatari team currently ranks third in the world rankings with a score of 6580 points, which it collected during its participation in 11 tournaments and World Tours this season. The Qatari team, which was crowned with the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has achieved many distinguished results in recent years with dazzling performances that have boosted their rankings.
On the other hand, the Qatari women’s team is participating – for the first time – in the Al Alamein World Beach Volleyball Championship (Future), which is one of the World Tours of the International Federation of the game, which started today in Alexandria, Egypt.
